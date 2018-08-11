Photos from the AMVCA 2018 nominees cocktail party

The AMVCA 2018 nominees cocktail party held last night in Lagos at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island. Check out photos from the glam event.

Celebrities who stepped out include: Shaffy Bello, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Adesua Etomi, Ini Dima-Okojie, Odunlade Adekola, Bisola Aiyeola, Uriel Oputa, Bolanle Olukanni, Eku Edewor, Michelle Dede, Kunle Afolayan, Hilda Dokubo, Femi Adebayo Salami, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Seyi Law, Kiki Omeili, Uche Agbai, Ik Osakioduwa, Mimi Onalaja, Dorcas Shola-Fapson among others.

See potos below;