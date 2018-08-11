Uncategorized, Viral

Photos from the AMVCA 2018 nominees cocktail party

The AMVCA 2018 nominees cocktail party held last night in Lagos at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island. Check out photos from the glam event.

Celebrities who stepped out include: Shaffy Bello, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Adesua Etomi, Ini Dima-Okojie, Odunlade Adekola, Bisola Aiyeola, Uriel Oputa, Bolanle Olukanni, Eku Edewor, Michelle Dede, Kunle Afolayan, Hilda Dokubo, Femi Adebayo Salami, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Seyi Law, Kiki Omeili, Uche Agbai, Ik Osakioduwa, Mimi Onalaja, Dorcas Shola-Fapson among others.

READ  Nigerian Billionaire, Folorunsho Alakija In The Mood Of Worship In Church (Photo)

See potos below;


Tags

You may also like

‘God needs Saraki to rule Nigeria for 4 years’ – Primate Ayodele reveals in new prophecies

I might sue NBC if ban on ‘This is Nigeria’ is not lifted – Falz

Mum & Dad’s separation was a very difficult period for me – Juliana Olayode

Bauchi bye-election: “We’ll amend Constitution to make Buhari life President” – APC candidate

Kidnapper who slept off during operation under tramadol influence, still sleeping 6 days after arrest

Fan says “Jamil Balogun will end up in a club”, Teebillz replies

Why a lot of Nigerian artistes are into Yahoo Yahoo – Singer Weflo

“Sex on first date is called relationship interview & doesn’t mean she is cheap – Princess Shyngle

Adesua Etomi pens down a heartfelt message to celebrate her friend’s birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *