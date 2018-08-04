Local News

Photos Of Nollywood Stars, Desmond Elliot, Kunle Afolayan, Kate Henshaw Others At AMAA Nomination Party

 

Desmond Elliot

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) hosted a number of celebrities from the Nigerian film industry for its annual nomination party on Friday.

Celebrities who turned up for the event include Desmond Elliot, Kunle Afolayan, Frank Donga, Kate Henshaw, Chioma Chukwuka, Enyinna Nwigwe, Rico Swavey, among others.

Here are photos from the nominees unveiling ceremony which took place at Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos.

Kunle Afolayan

Kate Henshaw (right)

Frank Donga

Chioma Akpotha

BBNaija stars, Ifu Ennada and Rico Swavey

