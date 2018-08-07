Congratulations are in order for Peter Okoye as nutritious milk brand, Olympic has for the fourth year, announced the pop star as its brand ambassador.

The contract was signed yesterday at the PZ Cussons head office in Lagos and Mr P, as he is fondly called has already made the announcement on his Instagram page with pictures and caption, ‘Earlier Today!!! Signed, Sealed, Renewed 4 years in a row! Thankful for the opportunity to continue working with a brand that cares @olympicnigeria Today was a good day! #ActiveForLonger #BrandAmabassador

Sources say the decision to renew the contract was because of the perfect fit between Peter and the brand. We also believe the brand’s #ActiveForLonger tagline perfectly fits Mr. P.

See more photos below:

The post [PHOTOS] Peter Okoye Announced As Olympic Milk Ambassador 4th Year Consecutively appeared first on Nigerian Celebrity News + Latest Entertainment News.