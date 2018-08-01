Police Allegedly Arrest Kwankwaso Supporters In Kano For ‘Burning Brooms’ (Photos)

Rumours on social media have it that some supporters of a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso were reportedly arrested for burning the emblem of the ruling All Progressives Congress which he decamped from recently.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s supporters have been allegedly arrested by police in Kano for burning brooms. Some social media users in the northern part of the country circulated photos of how the incident played out. READ Confusion As INEC Issues Gov Bello Another Voters Card It would be recalled that Kwankwaso was one of the 14 senators that recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party. See more images:

