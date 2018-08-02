Police arrest 8 suspects terrorising Abuja-Kaduna way

Police have arrested eight vicious kidnappers and armed robbers terrorising the Abuja-Kaduna road. According to Jimoh Moshood, police PRO were involved in the recent killings, robberies and kidnapping along the Abuja-Kaduna way including the killing of a former commissioner of Kaduna state, Prof Halimatu Idris and some kidnaps.
The police named the suspects as:
i. Lawal Tukur a.k.a Sawaita 40yrs – The Leader of the Gang
ii. Sulaiman Sani a.k.a Maude 27yrs – Principal Suspects (Confessed to have Killed Four (4) People )
iii. Abubakar Ahmad a.k.a Buzu 30yrs native of Sabon Fegi town
iv. Abubakar Adamu a.k.a Gurgu 33yrs native of Tashan Zomo town – Confessed to have Killed Four (4) People
v. Yahaya Musa 33yrs – Principal Suspects
vi. Kabiru Bala 23yrs native of Shika Town – kidnaps women and children particularly the Kidnap of Rahinatu Shehu ‘F’ 51yrs, Aisha Sani ‘F’ 23yrs and her Seven (7) Months old Baby at their residence in Mararaba Guga town, Giwa LGA along Kaduna-Zaria road
vii. Rufai Tukur 26yrs Native of Tashan Zomo town who runs errands to the Notorious Gang
viii. Shehu Audi 32yrs of Tashan Zomo in Kaduna State – kidnaps women and children particularly the Kidnap of Rahinatu Shehu ‘F’ 51yrs, Aisha Sani ‘F’ 23yrs and her Seven (7) Months old Baby at their residence in Mararaba Guga town, Giwa LGA along Kaduna-Zaria road