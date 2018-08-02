Police arrest 8 suspects terrorising Abuja-Kaduna way

The police named the suspects as:

i. Lawal Tukur a.k.a Sawaita 40yrs – The Leader of the Gang

ii. Sulaiman Sani a.k.a Maude 27yrs – Principal Suspects (Confessed to have Killed Four (4) People )

iii. Abubakar Ahmad a.k.a Buzu 30yrs native of Sabon Fegi town

iv. Abubakar Adamu a.k.a Gurgu 33yrs native of Tashan Zomo town – Confessed to have Killed Four (4) People

v. Yahaya Musa 33yrs – Principal Suspects

vi. Kabiru Bala 23yrs native of Shika Town – kidnaps women and children particularly the Kidnap of Rahinatu Shehu ‘F’ 51yrs, Aisha Sani ‘F’ 23yrs and her Seven (7) Months old Baby at their residence in Mararaba Guga town, Giwa LGA along Kaduna-Zaria road

vii. Rufai Tukur 26yrs Native of Tashan Zomo town who runs errands to the Notorious Gang

viii. Shehu Audi 32yrs of Tashan Zomo in Kaduna State – kidnaps women and children particularly the Kidnap of Rahinatu Shehu ‘F’ 51yrs, Aisha Sani ‘F’ 23yrs and her Seven (7) Months old Baby at their residence in Mararaba Guga town, Giwa LGA along Kaduna-Zaria road