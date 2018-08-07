News, Uncategorized, Viral

Police Arrest, and Detain Sacked DSS DG Lawal Daura

Reports say the former head of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura, has been arrested and detained, minutes after the Vice President announced his sack.

VP Yemi Osinbajo announced Daura’s sack in the wake of a siege by security operatives on the National Assembly complex early Tuesday.

The siege came ahead of a planned reconvening of lawmakers by noon Tuesday. Security agents stopped lawmakers and their aides from entering their offices. Another group of lawmakers were later let in after thorough security screening.

Leaders of both the Senate and House of Representatives have condemned the siege as a “coup against democracy”. Minutes after his sack, DG of DSS, Lawal Daura has been arrested, Villa Sources said.

Our correspondent reports that Daura was ferried away via three Police vans including two Toyota Hilux vehicles and a jeep.

While the State House reporters were awaiting his exit from the office of the Vice President, Daura was taken away via the backdoor, Daily Trust reports.

Confirmation of the arrest is being awaited as at the time this report was filed.


