Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesting Students In Ilorin

The Police on Monday dispersed protesting students of the College of Education Ilorin, Kwara State by firing tear gas at them.

The students were protesting over the non-payment of their lecturer’s salaries, a situation which had denied them the opportunity of commencing their semester examination, ChannelsTV writes.

They had earlier on Monday converged on their classroom to write their examinations only for them to meet the classroom empty due to the boycotting of the classes by their lecturers.

Following the postponement of their exams, the aggrieved forcefully opened the main gate of the school and started a protest to the government house in Ilorin, the state capital.

The protest was, however, cut short along unity road, some meters away from government house as policemen dispersed them with tear gas leaving the students and passersby to scamper for safety.

