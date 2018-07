The police officer and his wife-to-be

A Nigerian police officer knelt down with one leg as his wife-to-be sat on the other lap in lovely pre-wedding photoshoot.

The duo exuded an interesting chemistry as the posed for pictures in a cozy environment.

Its not everyday that you will find a gun-wielding law-enforcement officer showing his soft side in public. The duo are set to walk down the aisle very soon.

See more photos:

