“Politicians are playing musical chairs with our country’s destiny” – Banky W Reacts To DSS National Assembly Invasion

Nigerian singer and business man “bankyW” took to his twitter page to react to DSS national assembly invasion.

He Wrote:

Politicians are playing musical chairs with our country’s destiny. Instead of us coming together & cancelling ALL of them, some of us are picking sides, fighting on their behalf & FALSELY accusing ourselves. News flash: They’re ALL out 4 self-interest. We need an entirely new path
Recently LeadersNG claimed Banky W was promoting President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid through the 67millionyouth Initiative. But Banky said the controversial 67 million Youth Initiative is free from government funding.

The investigation by LeadersNG was said to have further revealed that the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira (N200M) had been budgeted for the project to take off.

READ  Boko Haram Cut Off Nigeria's Border Town With Cameroon

The money was reportedly sourced from the NNPC through the SSA to the President on Social Investment Programs, Ismael Ahmed.

Banky W reacted to the report sharing a long writeup on Twitter, he wrote;

“Those of you sharing the COMPLETELY FALSE accusations about my involvement with #67MillionYouth, should please also share my response. Thanks a bunch”


