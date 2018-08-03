Popular DJ Celebrates His Divorce From Wife In The Most Unusual Style (Photos)

Bongani removing his ring after his divorce from the court

A South African-based Disk Jockey, Bongani Sebuzo, has taken to his Facebook page to share some photos from a court after his successful divorce with his wife.

The young man who boldly wrote the words “Just Divorced” on his entire car windscreen captioned the photos: “Married 26November 2011. FiledForDivorce 03June 2015. Divorced 03 August 2018. ItsOver. #AmFree #Zasha #KimberlyHighCourt.”

See more photos below;

