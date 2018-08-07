Pregnant Linda Ikeji spends quality time with her mom in Atlanta (Photos)

Linda Ikeji, who is heavily pregnant and is expecting the delivery of her child, is having one of the best times of her life in Atlanta, USA, can easily be described as one of the most happiest person on planet earth at the moment. Despite the controversy that followed the news of her pregnancy, Linda Ikeji is making sure nothing comes inbetween her and the beautiful happy feelings of being pregnant as she seems to be having lots of fun.

The self acclaimed richest blogger in Africa, took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself with her lovely mum having some beautiful mother-daughter moment in Atlanta.

Sharing some photos, she wrote, “Momma and I.#GeorgiaAquarium… #stillrockingmysexydresses. #chiarabonilapetiterobe #yummymummytobe.”

See photos below: