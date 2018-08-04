Pregnant Linda Ikeji Spotted With Her Mother On The Streets Of Atlanta, USA (Photos)

Linda Ikeji, who is currently in the Unites States of America, has been spotted on the streets of Atlanta.

The heavily pregnant blogger who is getting ready to give birth to her baby, is accompanied by her mother as they step out to have a nice time enjoying sights and sounds of the famous American city.

Linda posted the photos on her Instagram page. The images show her waving excitedly to the camera while her mother stands by a wall observing her calmly.

In her caption, Linda jokingly explains that she is “doing paparazzi”

She wrote: “Doing paparazzi and my mum is just standing there watching”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria