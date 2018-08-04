Local News

Pregnant Linda Ikeji Spotted With Her Mother On The Streets Of Atlanta, USA (Photos)

Linda Ikeji, who is currently in the Unites States of America, has been spotted on the streets of Atlanta.

The heavily pregnant blogger who is getting ready to give birth to her baby, is accompanied by her mother as they step out to have a nice time enjoying sights and sounds of the famous American city.

Linda posted the photos on her Instagram page. The images show her waving excitedly to the camera while her mother stands by a wall observing her calmly.

READ  NYSC Given 7 Days Ultimatum To Provide Documents On Kemi Adeosun's Certificate

In her caption, Linda jokingly explains that she is “doing paparazzi”

She wrote: “Doing paparazzi and my mum is just standing there watching”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Singer, Dr. Sid And Beautiful Wife Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Amazing Throwback Video

Jealous Husband Kills Man Accused Of Sleeping With His Wife In Lagos (Photo)

Woman’s Skin Starts Peeling After Getting New Tattoo (Graphic Photos)

EFCC Goes After Former JAMB Directors After FG Panel Uncovered N8 Billion Fraud

Why Akpabio Is Threatening To Dump PDP – Source

Saraki Must Resign Now Or Face The Consequences – Senator Blows Hot

Tattoos, Flashy Cars And Other Things That Can Make You An ‘Enemy’ Of Nigerian Policemen

Check Out How Sophia Momodu Replied A Fan Who Asked Her To ‘Do Something’ About Davido And Chioma

Super Eagles Star, Moses Simon Excited As He Welcomes Baby Girl With His Wife (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *