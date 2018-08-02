Pregnant Linda Ikeji Storms USA Ahead Of Child Delivery (Photos)

Linda Ikeji is in Atlanta, USA and has shared some photos from the city.
The famous blogger who is heavily pregnant with her baby, shared the photos hours ago with her many fans on social media, telling them about her recent movements.
The entrepreneur looked radiant in the photos as she struck some poses for the camera.
Although, Linda has not expressly told her fans she is in the USA to deliver her baby, her followers believe that that is what she is there for, considering the captions she used for the photos.
First, she shared a photo of herself in her room in Atlanta, (seen below) announcing to fans that she is in the city.
Then she shared another photo, telling her followers that she is excitedly counting down to the birth of her baby. According to her, just thinking about about it leaves her breathless sometimes.
Her followers believe this is a confirmation that she is in America to give birth to her child.
