Presidency replies PDP, says their submission on Buhari’s holiday, hollow

The presidency has replied claims by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP that President Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-day holiday is a plot to leave the stage for unconstitutional and illegal actions by the administration.

According to the presidency, the claims are not only hollow but a poor attempt at getting public sympathy.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the President, Garba Shehu on Thursday, the presidency adviced the PDP to ‘keep quiet’, if it has nothing useful to say.

This was made known in a series of tweet via the Twitter handle of Mr Garba Shehu.

He wrote:

The presidency went on to state that, the only thing Nigerians should takeaway from ‘the falsehood of the PDP’ and those who recently defected is that they fear that their ‘old records maybe reopened.


