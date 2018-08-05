Presidency Reveals 22 Sins Saraki Committed Against Buhari, APC Before Joining PDP

he Presidency is said to have published a list that it describes as the sins committed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki against President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) before his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie, took to her Facebook page, and in a post titled: ‘The Many Sins of Bukola Saraki Against APC and the APC-led government’, said Saraki was a clog in the wheel of progress of the development of Nigeria and the implementation of the policies of the administration.

The post read: ”APC is the most tolerant political party in the world. No other party would accommodate Saraki the way APC did till we could take no more. Here are a few of his sins. Just a few obvious ones that are in the public domain.”