Presidency reveals identity of vehicles that laid siege on Saraki’s home

The Presidency has revealed the identities of the security operatives that laid siege at the residence of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki some weeks ago.

Speaking on Channels Television, the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Presidency, Babafemi Ojudu, said the vehicles that was seen around Saraki’s house were those of Saraki’s security operatives.

He also revealed that Senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were actually in their caucus meeting elsewhere when the PDP lawmakers were claiming that they were inside the National Assembly planning Saraki’s impeachment last Tuesday.