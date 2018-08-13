Presidency Reveals Who Will Run With Buhari In 2019

The Presidency has confirmed that now acting president Yemi Osinbajo will run with President Muhammadu Buhari again in 2019, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, hinted this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents, on Monday.

Shehu, while reacting to the string of victories recorded by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at last weekend’s bye elections in the country, said, the ‘decisive’ victories in senatorial and state Assembly elections in Katsina, Bauchi, Kogi states were an indication that the Buhari/Osinbajo presidential ticket that won the 2015 election will ensure an encore in 2019.

The presidential media aide added that the APC wins in those states have proved that the ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo’s joint ticket.

Shehu stated that the victories showed Nigerians no longer have time for politics of diversion, insults and mudslinging as well what he called the “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop kind of PDP politics”.

While expressing the gratitude of the Presidency to Nigerians for the victories, Shehu assured them that the administration would not relent in delivering good governance and other promises it made in 2015.

The Presidential aide again appealed to the National Assembly to cut short their recess as there are urgent matters of importance, including budget shortfalls and its implementation, that need to be addressed for the benefit of Nigerians.

Shehu further noted that vote buying during elections remains an offence and citizens have duty to report such incidences to law enforcement agents.