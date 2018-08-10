Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Presidency trying to implicate us with Nass invasion – Saraki and Dogara

 

Senate president Bukola Saraki and speaker of the House of representatives, Yakubu Dogara have released a joint statement.

In the Friday evening statement, the lawmakers noted that there’s a plot by the presidency to implicate them, and their colleagues in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the illegal invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

They expressed fears that in the report, the presidency would accuse them of working hand-in-hand with the sacked Director general of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura.

Whereas they intend to hide the fact that they(All Progressives Congress) had a late night meeting to convene at the NASS, with the intention to impeach Saraki.

They( Saraki and Dogara) claim the ruling party wants to distort facts and blame them for a botched plot(all thanks to the media) to oust Saraki out of office.

The senate president and the Speaker for of the house of reps stressed that they refuse to accept any manipulation and fabrication.


