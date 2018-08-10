Presidency trying to implicate us with Nass invasion – Saraki and Dogara

Senate president Bukola Saraki and speaker of the House of representatives, Yakubu Dogara have released a joint statement.

In the Friday evening statement, the lawmakers noted that there’s a plot by the presidency to implicate them, and their colleagues in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the illegal invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

JOINT PRESS STATEMENT The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu have raised alarm that the Federal Government has commenced plans to implicate them and their colleagues in the PDP over the invasion of the National Assembly by men of the DSS — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) August 10, 2018

In a statement signed by their media aides, Yusuph Olaniyonu and Uche Anichukwu, the two legislative leaders stated that after receiving the interim report submitted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Idris Ibrahim…” — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) August 10, 2018

The mandate of this closet panel, the two legislators stated, is to turn facts on the head and blame the invasion of the National Assembly on the two leaders of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) August 10, 2018

They expressed fears that in the report, the presidency would accuse them of working hand-in-hand with the sacked Director general of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura.

Whereas they intend to hide the fact that they(All Progressives Congress) had a late night meeting to convene at the NASS, with the intention to impeach Saraki.

The Senate President and his Deputy, will then be presented as having worked in tandem with the sacked Director General of the DSS, Mallam Lawal Daura to stage the parliamentary security breach. — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) August 10, 2018

"They want to shield the fact that the previous night before the invasion and up till the early hours of Tuesday, there was a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators and that the plan was for them to be moved in a coaster bus into the National Assembly complex…” — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) August 10, 2018

“……later that morning for them to purportedly remove us and select a new Senate President and Deputy Senate President.” — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) August 10, 2018

They( Saraki and Dogara) claim the ruling party wants to distort facts and blame them for a botched plot(all thanks to the media) to oust Saraki out of office.

"Their plot only failed because the media, particularly social media, Nigerians and international community responded very swiftly as some legislators who came into the complex were refused entry by gun-wielding, hooded security operatives.” — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) August 10, 2018

"Now, they want to turn facts on its head and blame us for their botched plot against democracy. We are hereby alerting all Nigerians and the international community that the present Nigerian government will stop at nothing to destroy, suppress and incapacitate the opposition.” — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) August 10, 2018

The senate president and the Speaker for of the house of reps stressed that they refuse to accept any manipulation and fabrication.