President Buhari Arrives London For 10-Day Vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari (File photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London for a 10-day working holiday, Channels Television has reported.

The report revealed that the President left Abuja for London in the early hours of Friday.

On hand to bid him farewell were the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

While the President is away, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will be in acting capacity as the President.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that the President’s vacation is a plot to attack the National Assembly and impeach the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday, the PDP said it was aware of the ploy already perfected in a meeting, on Wednesday night, between the Presidency and some All Progressives Congress (APC) senators, who are now in the minority.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria