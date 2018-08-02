Local News

President Buhari Elected New ECOWAS Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari at the 53rd Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS

According to a report by Premium Times, President Muhammadu Buhari was Tuesday in Lome elected the new chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The president’s election was one of the highpoints of the 53rd Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS which held in the Togolese capital.

In his acceptance remarks, the Nigerian leader, who commended his colleagues for his election, noted that he did not offer himself for the post, “but you refused to take my no for an answer.”

He, however, told his fellow leaders that, “I am truly humbled and pledge to serve and work with all of you to deliver on peace, security, good governance and socio-economic development” of the sub-region, and “take our organisation to greater heights.”

President Buhari also commended his immediate predecessor and President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, for successfully hosting two important meetings of the Joint Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and ECOWAS as well as the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

READ  So Heartbreaking: How Final Year University Student Was Shot Dead At Her Own Birthday Party In Owerri

The new chairman had earlier been presented with the emblem of ECOWAS by the outgoing chairman, while the next meeting of the organisation will take place in Abuja on December 21, 2018.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Bayelsa To Pay Pregnant Women Living In The State N3,000 Monthly Allowance

Akwa Ibom Judge Escapes Death After Being Attacked For Sentencing Kidnappers To Death

Saraki Has Returned To His Vomit – Buhari’s Aides, Lauretta Onochie, Festus Keyamo React To Defection

Sweet Woman: Actress Halima Abubakar Looks Radiant In New Photos

15-Year-old Girl Electrocuted While Bailing Water Out Of Their Flooded Home In Delta

What Saraki’s Defection Means To APC – Sagay

How Buhari Administration Should Treat APC Defectors – Senator Shehu Sani

Details Of Nigeria, China New Agreement Revealed

Defection: APC Queries Senate President Saraki Over Breach Of Article 21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *