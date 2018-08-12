News, Uncategorized

President Buhari offered me N2billion to decamp to APC, but i rejected it – Akwa Ibom Speaker

Akwa Ibom Speaker, Onofiok Luke, who reacted to the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has alleged that he was offered N2 billion and the deputy governorship slot to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Akwa Ibom Speaker who disclosed that he would rather quit politics than defect to the APC during a solidarity rally for the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and Senator from the state, Bassey Albert in Uyo, the state capital, added that Akpabio’s action was borne out of personal interest.

Luke who insisted that the defection was aimed at grabbing and sharing power, said;

READ

“They said the President had sent words for me to become the deputy governor. They offered me N2bn, but I said no. If you like, offer me N10bn, mine is no.

“They have no plan for us and no plans for the future of our state. It was all about them. It was only about power grabbing and power-sharing, but by God’s amazing grace, we will overcome them.”


