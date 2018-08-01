Local News

President Buhari To Go On Holiday In London For 10 Days

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will begin another round of vacation from Friday, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina stated this today in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Mr Adesina said Mr Buhari would be away for 10 working days.

He said Vice-President would stand be the acting President during the period.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.

 

“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

READ  Late Veteran Nollywood Actor, Charles Nwachukwu a.k.a Onwa Nollywood To Be Buried In May

Tags

You may also like

Arsenal Approach Barcelona For Dembele

Shock As Wife Of Lagos Commissioner Reportedly Posts Suicidal Message On Instagram

See Inside The Luxurious Garage Of DJ Cuppy (Photos)

Ortom To EFCC: Begin Security Vote Probe From Presidency

Gov. Tambuwal’s Supporters Publicly Destroy APC Symbol After His Defection To PDP (Photos+Video)

Drama As Customs Officers Seize Container Carrying 4,400 Sets Of Military Camouflage (Photos)

Court Stops Governor Ortom’s Impeachment

What FG Said On Saraki’s Exit From APC After FEC Meeting In Aso Rock

Suspected Female Kidnapper Caught In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *