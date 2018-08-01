President Buhari To Go On Holiday In London For 10 Days

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will begin another round of vacation from Friday, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina stated this today in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Mr Adesina said Mr Buhari would be away for 10 working days.

He said Vice-President would stand be the acting President during the period.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.





“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”

