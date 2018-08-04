Local News

Pretty Daughter Of Late Biafran Leader, Chineme Ojukwu Graduates In Flying Colours From UK University (Photos)

Chineme Ojukwu

Chineme Ojukwu, daughter of late Biafran warlord, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu has graduated in style from the University of Brighton in England.

She bagged a second class upper degree from Business Administration at the UK university.

 

In attendance at her graduation ceremony were her family members who showed her massive support. Her mother, Bianca Ojukwu who shared pictures from the graduation ceremony, wrote:

“My dear friends, Thank God with me. Abuzi kwam ‘nne a graduate’. My beloved daughter Chi has just graduated from the University of Brighton with a 2:1 in Business Administration. I thank Almighty God for blessing me with a daughter who has literally been like a mother to me. I call her Nne m o.

This would have been a very proud moment also for her daddy. He used to call her ’Daddys secretary’ or ‘secretary gburugburu’ because as a child She loved to spend her afternoons after school with him in his office, playing with papers on the floor.

How time flies! It was a splendid ceremony and much anticipated family reunion.

Her brothers came in from the States while her Aunty, Ambassador Lilian Onoh, currently Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Namibia also flew into the UK for the ceremony. We joined friends for the post ceremony cocktail and then headed to Brighton Pier for a seaside treat!”

 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

READ  #BBNaija: Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu Blasts Nina

How to Stop Losing in Football Betting. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

How Osama Bin Laden Was Brainwashed – His Mother Speaks 7 Years After His Death

Linda Ikeji Runs Into Davido’s Daughter, Imade In Atlanta, Gushes Over Her In Cute Photos

Man Kills Girlfriend After Finding Condoms In Her Handbag In Edo State (Photo)

AC Milan Legend, Clarence Seedorf Appointed As Cameroon’s New Manager

Nigerian Actress, Adelewa Reveals The Kind Of Actresses Who Sleep With Producers For Roles

How Timaya Offered Me His House When I Was Homeless – Skales Opens Up In Interesting Interview

Hilarious Video Of Nigerian Soldiers Receiving Matching Orders In Chinese Language Cracks Up Social Media

See Face Of Storekeeper Arrested For Stabbing Manager To Death In Ondo (Photo)

Principal Of Ede Muslim High School Who Issued Senator Adeleke’s Controversial School Certificate Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *