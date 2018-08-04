Pretty Daughter Of Late Biafran Leader, Chineme Ojukwu Graduates In Flying Colours From UK University (Photos)

Chineme Ojukwu

Chineme Ojukwu, daughter of late Biafran warlord, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu has graduated in style from the University of Brighton in England.

She bagged a second class upper degree from Business Administration at the UK university.





In attendance at her graduation ceremony were her family members who showed her massive support. Her mother, Bianca Ojukwu who shared pictures from the graduation ceremony, wrote:

“My dear friends, Thank God with me. Abuzi kwam ‘nne a graduate’. My beloved daughter Chi has just graduated from the University of Brighton with a 2:1 in Business Administration. I thank Almighty God for blessing me with a daughter who has literally been like a mother to me. I call her Nne m o.





This would have been a very proud moment also for her daddy. He used to call her ’Daddys secretary’ or ‘secretary gburugburu’ because as a child She loved to spend her afternoons after school with him in his office, playing with papers on the floor.

How time flies! It was a splendid ceremony and much anticipated family reunion.





Her brothers came in from the States while her Aunty, Ambassador Lilian Onoh, currently Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Namibia also flew into the UK for the ceremony. We joined friends for the post ceremony cocktail and then headed to Brighton Pier for a seaside treat!”

