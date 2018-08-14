Pretty Nigerian Lady reveals how her bike man set her up for robbery

A certain young lady has taken to her instagram to raise alarm on the new pattern of robbers in Lagos after she and she friend were robbed recently.

The lady who goes by the name ‘Shuga_mary’ narrated that the whole robbery was well orchestrated by the thieves and her bike man.

In her post, she narrated how the bike suddenly stopped and the bike man asked them to come down from the bike while he checked what was wrong with it, before the robbers showed up.

The robber then went ahead to harass them and even reportedly cut off her pinky finger all in the bid to get them frightened. They reportedly had another bike on the side of the road waiting, and fled immediately after the operation.

See her story below: