Primate Ayodele reveals the year Nigeria will split in his book of prophecies

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed the year Nigeria will split and according to him Nigeria as a united nation may not exist beyond 2035.

He made the claim during the recent launch in Lagos of ‘Warning To The Nations’, a book in which he compiled all his prophecies covering the 2018/2019 period, The Herald reports.

The cleric also called for the suspension of the 2019 general election in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele, who was speaking on the solution to Nigeria’s myriad problems, said,

“Practice True Federalism, whereby states will be in charge of their own affairs, taking care of their resources and their people. Let there be no election in 2019. After Federalism, Nigeria will not exceed beyond 2035 before splitting.”

In the same vein, Primate Ayodele charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field Senate President Bukola Saraki if it hopes to win the 2019 presidential election.

The popular prophet stated that contrary to what many may believe, he neither had any links with Saraki nor was paid by the senate president to say what he did.

He said:

“I do not know Saraki neither do we have any link, politically or otherwise. But he is the only man who can win anything for PDP. Bukola Saraki being president will change many things for good in Nigeria and there will be peace in Nigeria.

” God needs Saraki to rule for another four years.”

He also prophesied challenging times for Nigeria and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Primate Ayodele further said that the party might find it difficult to retain power in Osun, where the gubernatorial election is scheduled to hold on September 22.

“If Osun APC didn’t put their house in order, they will find it difficult to retain Osun state,” he predicted.


