Primate Elijah Ayodele reveals the year Nigeria will Split

Popular cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed the year Nigeria will split and according to him Nigeria as a united nation may not exist beyond 2035.

He made the claim during the recent launch in Lagos of ‘Warning To The Nations’, a book in which he compiled all his prophecies covering the 2018/2019 period, The Herald reports.

The cleric also called for the suspension of the 2019 general election in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele, who was speaking on the solution to Nigeria’s myriad problems, said,

“Practice True Federalism, whereby states will be in charge of their own affairs, taking care of their resources and their people. Let there be no election in 2019. After Federalism, Nigeria will not exceed beyond 2035 before splitting.”