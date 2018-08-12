News, Uncategorized

Primate Elijah Ayodele reveals the year Nigeria will Split

Popular cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed the year Nigeria will split and according to him Nigeria as a united nation may not exist beyond 2035.

He made the claim during the recent launch in Lagos of ‘Warning To The Nations’, a book in which he compiled all his prophecies covering the 2018/2019 period, The Herald reports.

The cleric also called for the suspension of the 2019 general election in Nigeria.

READ  Singer, Victoria Kimani Rewards Man With A Hot Slap For Allegedly Grabbing Her Bum (Photos)

Primate Ayodele, who was speaking on the solution to Nigeria’s myriad problems, said,

“Practice True Federalism, whereby states will be in charge of their own affairs, taking care of their resources and their people. Let there be no election in 2019. After Federalism, Nigeria will not exceed beyond 2035 before splitting.”


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes a set of twins (photo)

If I run for presidency, only in Igbo land will I suffer opposition — Governor Rochas Okorocha

Chris Brown adds a ‘black pyramid’ image to his collection of tattoos, says he is not an Illuminati member

Yemi Osinbajo blast pastors for failing to preaching against corruption

“Even if you draw black serpent as tattoo on your body, no police officer is allowed to harass you”- Dolapo Badmus says

Photos from wedding of former Enugu state governor, Sullivan Chime’s daughter

Nigerian man narrates how his girlfriend tried extorting him using a fake pregnancy

Singer, Emma Nyra gives birth to twins after 36 hours of labour

“Are y’all getting divorced” – distressed fan asks after Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian unfollow each other on IG, & Alexis replies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *