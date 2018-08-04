Principal Of Ede Muslim High School Who Issued Senator Adeleke’s Controversial School Certificate Arrested

Senator Ademola Adeleke

The Principal of Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Mr Khalid Abass has been arrested by Police detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon Close, Ikoyi regarding the statement of result and testimonial issued to the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming September 22 gubernatorial poll, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

According to Nigerian Tribune , detectives, who were investigating the authenticity of the documents stormed school premises on Wednesday around 12.45 pm to apprehended the principal over alleged post-dating of the testimonial.

One of the teachers, who pleaded anonymity hinted that policemen came on Wednesday to arrest the principal, explaining that the only issue raised by the security agents was the alleged discrepancy on the date of the testimonial authorised by the school principal, Mr Khalid Abass.

He further disclosed that the principal was subsequently taken away by the police in their vehicle to one of the police stations within Ede township, just as he said he had not been sighted since Wednesday after his encounter with the police detectives.

But, when contacted over the development, Osun State Commissioner for Education, Mr Kola Omotunde-Young in a text message forwarded to the Tribune Online said he was not aware of the incident, pointing out that the alleged arrest of the principal had not been brought to the attention of his ministry.

The text message reads thus, “I am not in any way aware of this information. I am currently in Abuja attending the 63rd meeting of the National Council on Education. I have called the office to ask them and the ministry has not been informed.”

Similarly, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye said he was not aware of the arrest of the principal, stating that “I have been in Abuja since Tuesday. When you called the other time, I was attending a meeting. I am not aware of what you are saying. I am not aware of it.”

Meanwhile, one of the state executive members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Osun State chapter confirmed the arrest of the principal to The Tribune, disclosing that “it is true that policemen from Lagos came to Ede Muslim High School. I was told by the teachers that the policemen came to investigate the secondary school certificate which Senator Ademola Adeleke submitted to INEC.”

“They said the signature on the testimonial is different from the notification of result which he submitted. The principal was taken to the police headquarters in Osogbo and he was eventually taken to Alagbon in Lagos. They went to the school on Wednesday and the man has not been released. I think he will be released soon,” he asserted.

