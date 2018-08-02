Local News

Prof. Soyinka Gives ‘Verdict’ On Politicians Leaving Their Party Ahead Of 2019

 

Prof. Soyinka at the presentation of his new book in Lagos on August 2, 2018.

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, says he does not believe anyone who decides to leave a party should be crucified for making such decision.

According to Channels TV, he said this on Thursday in Lagos at the presentation of his new book ‘Who Is Watching The Watchmen?’.

Professor Soyinka, however, criticised the ill intentions of some politicians as their reasons for dumping one political party for another.

He faulted some of the events that played out in Benue State recently, especially the reactions that trailed the defection of Governor Samuel Ortom.

Similarly, the Nobel Laureate engaged in an interactive session on the subjects raised in the book.

READ  This Is The New Face Of Nigeria - Charlyboy Mourns Gruesome Death Of Cousin By Suspected Ritualists {Viewers Discretion}

One of the issues he spoke about was what he referred to as ‘the mal-administration’ in one of the previous governments.

Soyinka noted that the administration was a part of the sabotage which led to the failure of electricity in Nigeria at that time.

The interactive session also had in attendance human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, as well as a renowned journalist, Mr Kunle Ajibade, among others.

