”Put a man under the ocean, he will find a mermaid and cheat with her” – Nigerian lady, says

According to the aggrieved lady, even if one put a man under the ocean, he will find a mermaid and cheat with her.

See her tweet below;

“Have you seen the movie “the intern” Anne Hathaway hubby was a stay home husband. All he had to do is to take the kids to school and back home, ended up cheating with one of the mum’s at school. Put a man under the ocean, he will find a mermaid and cheat with her”

