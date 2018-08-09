“Put ego aside and submit to your woman” – Gideon Okeke gives marriage advise to men

Actor Gideon Okeke, who seems to be enjoying his marriage experience, has taken to his social media page to give some words of advice to men regarding marriage.

He shared a photo of himself enjoying boiled corn and pear served by his wife and told men that a wife is a sacred job.

He advised them to put “ego aside and submit” and they will see themselves “levitate” as the woman will “sandpaper you to perfection”.

He wrote;

Her : Babe, is it flowing?

Me : Not quite honey. Writers block. 😏

Her : OK. Hol this corn tight for me till I finish cooking.

Me : Yes Love.

Man mi… I tell ya. A wife is a screed job. Put ego aside and submit. Watch urself levitate.

Sand-paper You to perfection. 😁