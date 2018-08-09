PVC: Impressive! KRAKS MEDIA Management Gives Employees a Day Off to Get Their PVC

On Monday, the 16th of July, The Management of KRAKS MEDIA gave all its staff a day off to get their PVCs.

The Humour/Viral Content company has shown that issues like elections and the leadership of Nigeria are important and should not be taken for granted.

KRAKS MEDIA, therefore, urges fellow Nigerians to not just talk about PVCs and rant about the present administration but to also take a step to get their PVCs and vote in the right leadership for our country Nigeria.

We can only make this right, together!