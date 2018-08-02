R. Kelly’s Manager wanted by police over alleged death threat

RKelly’s Manager is currently wanted by the Police after he allegedly made a death threat against the Father of the singer’s girlfriend.

James Mason is wanted in Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill the father of one of Kelly’s girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage.

Joycelyn Savage’s father Timothy Savage went to the Police claiming James Mason called him and said threatened to kill him when next they meet.

Henry County police are said to have told the website they have an an arrest warrant for Mason and want to bring him in for ‘terroristic threats and acts’.

Last year, Timothy and the Savage family claimed Kelly had made Joycelyn one of his sex slaves and was keeping her captive, a theory she denied in a social media video and which was also denied by the 51-year-old singer.

Joycelyn has been living with the Ignition hitmaker for a year and her family claim they have been unable to contact her.

Mason reportedly told TMZ his lawyers have contacted the police and that he will cooperate with their investigation, while denying he threatened Joycelyn’s father.

MailOnline has contacted R. Kelly’s representative for comment.

Last July Joycelyn, now 22, came forward after her family made sensational claims that she was being held against her will by the R&B singer and that he has ‘brainwashed’ her.

She released a video to insist that was not the case afterwards, saying: ‘I’m no hostage!’

