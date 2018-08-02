Local News

Rain Of Money As Nigerian Prophet Blesses Two Former Prostitutes With N7m To Start Life Afresh (Photos)

Photos have emerged online showing the moment founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, gifted some former commercial s-x workers some millions of Naira to start a new life.

According to reports, the recepients are; Egbiremonien Mary who was trafficked and lured into prostitution in Paris and Jennifer Ariel from Abuja, who was allegedly deceived into prostitution by her aunt. 

It was gatheted that prior to meeting the prophet, the two ladies had decided that if the God of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin did not locate them, they would commit suicide to put an end to their misery.

Affter meeting the clergy and the Partners of Mercy Television, they ladies were blessed with the sum of seven million naira (N7,000,000) to start a new life. 

Egbiremonien Mary got N4.5million while Jennifer Ariel received N2.5million to start a new life.  

