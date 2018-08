Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the National leader of the All progressives Congress, APC and former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, has been ordained an assistant pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

The RCCG which is currently holding it’s 66th annual convention ordained Mr Tinubu, a serving Nigerian senator along others at the ongoing convention.

Her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was also there to support his wife.

See photos below