Reactions to Chelsea’s win would leave proud if you are a fan

Chelsea’s new manager Maurizio Sarri kick starts his Premier League campaign on a winning note but it was Jorginho that stole the show with his tricky penalty.

He was equally at the heart of all Chelsea’s attacking move as well as well as N’Golo Kante who also registered a goal.

See what fans reactions are like;

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The dream summer continues for <a href=”https://twitter.com/nglkante?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@nglkante</a>… 🔵 <a href=”https://t.co/9aAh7ciux2″>pic.twitter.com/9aAh7ciux2</a></p>— B/R Football (@brfootball) <a href=”https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1028288798483001344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Off to a flyer ✅<br>Jorginho debut goal ✅<br>Kante goal ✅<br>Kepa clean-sheet ✅<br>3 points ✅<br>Sarriball under way ✅ <a href=”https://t.co/DfLWTCox5A”>pic.twitter.com/DfLWTCox5A</a></p>— Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) <a href=”https://twitter.com/UberCheIseaFC/status/1028308046034948096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>First Premier League game of the season <br><br>- Sarri's debut win<br>- Kepa's debut cleansheet<br>- Jorginho's debut goal <br>- Sheikh N'golo Kanté picking up from where he left <br>- David Luiz the great wall of China <br>- 3 goals, 3 points</p>— edanto arèvalo (@_edanto) <a href=”https://twitter.com/_edanto/status/1028307551157411840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>No player has completed more take-ons in the Premier League so far than Eden Hazard:<br><br>• 6 attempted<br>• 6 completed<br><br>He only played 14 minutes. 🤪 <a href=”https://t.co/0cpCUcL04C”>pic.twitter.com/0cpCUcL04C</a></p>— Squawka Football (@Squawka) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1028310781035786240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Eden Hazard has now been directly involved in 109 goals in 209 Premier League games for Chelsea:<br><br>🔵 69 goals<br>🔵 40 assists<br><br>It took him four minutes to make an impact. <a href=”https://t.co/Pnwe9PkbCf”>pic.twitter.com/Pnwe9PkbCf</a></p>— Squawka Football (@Squawka) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1028305777994416128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js