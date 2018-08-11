Sports, Trending

Reactions to Chelsea’s win would leave proud if you are a fan

Image result for maurizio sarri

Chelsea’s new manager Maurizio Sarri kick starts his Premier League campaign on a winning note but it was Jorginho that stole the show with his tricky penalty.

He was equally at the heart of all Chelsea’s attacking move as well as well as N’Golo Kante who also registered a goal.

See what fans reactions are like;

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The dream summer continues for <a href=”https://twitter.com/nglkante?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@nglkante</a>… 🔵 <a href=”https://t.co/9aAh7ciux2″>pic.twitter.com/9aAh7ciux2</a></p>&mdash; B/R Football (@brfootball) <a href=”https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1028288798483001344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Off to a flyer ✅<br>Jorginho debut goal ✅<br>Kante goal ✅<br>Kepa clean-sheet ✅<br>3 points ✅<br>Sarriball under way ✅ <a href=”https://t.co/DfLWTCox5A”>pic.twitter.com/DfLWTCox5A</a></p>&mdash; Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) <a href=”https://twitter.com/UberCheIseaFC/status/1028308046034948096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>First Premier League game of the season <br><br>- Sarri's debut win<br>- Kepa's debut cleansheet<br>- Jorginho's debut goal <br>- Sheikh N'golo Kanté picking up from where he left <br>- David Luiz the great wall of China <br>- 3 goals, 3 points</p>&mdash; edanto arèvalo (@_edanto) <a href=”https://twitter.com/_edanto/status/1028307551157411840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ  Arsenal Stage Majestic Comeback In 3-3 Draw With Bournemouth

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>No player has completed more take-ons in the Premier League so far than Eden Hazard:<br><br>• 6 attempted<br>• 6 completed<br><br>He only played 14 minutes. 🤪 <a href=”https://t.co/0cpCUcL04C”>pic.twitter.com/0cpCUcL04C</a></p>&mdash; Squawka Football (@Squawka) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1028310781035786240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Eden Hazard has now been directly involved in 109 goals in 209 Premier League games for Chelsea:<br><br>🔵 69 goals<br>🔵 40 assists<br><br>It took him four minutes to make an impact. <a href=”https://t.co/Pnwe9PkbCf”>pic.twitter.com/Pnwe9PkbCf</a></p>&mdash; Squawka Football (@Squawka) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1028305777994416128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 11, 2018</a></blockquote>
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

 

 


You may also like

See How Police Saved Victim From Early Morning Kidnap In Anambra

Lady Falls From Balcony Of 2-Storey Building While Chatting With Friend (Photos)

Kogi Election: APC allegedly buys votes by giving voters onions

Football Betting: Check This Free 10 Odds For Today

TeeBillz reacts after a fan said his son, Jamil will end up in Quilox club

BBNaija’s Alex Inks New Endorsement Deal (Photos)

Pregnant Woman Burns Her Maid’s Buttocks With Hot Knife (Photo)

See The Moment A Rampaging Monkey Tried To Kidnap A Baby Boy

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th August

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *