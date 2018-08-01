Record label exec replies Davido, claims his artiste gave Davido his hit songs

Earlier today, Davido had replied a comment on an Instagram page about his Porsche gift to Chioma.

The IG user who made the comment, @kingpatrickgb didn’t mention Davido’s name, however he was quick to reply him which left many surprised.

Turns out they have a history, hence, Davido’s need to single out his comment.

According to findings by Misspetitenaija, there is an underlying /impending legal battle between Davido’s DMW label and Patrick’s label, Goldenboy Records over singer, Peruzzi.

It is claimed Patrick who is the CEO of Goldenboy entertainment, signed Peruzzi to his label and the contract expires in 2019. However, Peruzzi went against his contract and gave Davido most of his hit songs in 2017 including the smash hit, FIA.

It is also revealed Perruzi is not officially signed to DMW as it was just hype.

Patrick also took to his Instagram story to warn Davido and Peruzzi ,saying they should do the right thing.He also insinuates the Porshe Davido bought Chioma was all for hype.

