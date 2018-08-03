Reggae Legend, Ras Kimono’s Burial Date Has Been Announced… See Details

The late legendary Nigerian Reggae artist, Ras Kimono, who passed on at the age of 60, will be buried in his home town, Onitsha Olona, Delta State, on August 25, Premium Times reports.

Ras Kimono died in a Lagos hospital on June 10, after a brief illness.

The family of the late reggae legend revealed this at a briefing in Surulere, Lagos.

Theophilus Ehizibue, who spoke on behalf of the family at the briefing said, “Kimono’s journey to eternity will commence on August 17, with a social wake keep at his residence in Magodo, Lagos on August 22.

Thereafter, his former record label, Premier Music, will hold a night of tributes in his honour at Freedom Park on Monday, August 20, while a reggae dancehall party comes up at his Magodo residence.”

Mr. Ehizubue also added that the Association of Music Band Organisation of Nigeria would equally hold a night of tributes at Freedom Park on August 21.

“The Copyright Society of Nigeria’s night of tributes holding at COSON House, Ikeja, Lagos holds on August 22. His lying-in-state will take place at the Lagos Television Blue Roof Arena, Agidingbi, Ikeja, from 9a.m. to 12noon on August 24. His body leaves for Asaba, Delta State on the same day.

“While in Asaba, there will be a procession by the Rasta community on August 24 and this will be followed by a brief lying-in-state between 1p.m. and 3 p.m. Then wake-keep holds at home town, Olona. Saturday, August 25, he would be lying-in-state in his compound in Olona, followed by interment. A the thanksgiving service will hold on August 26.”

Born on May 9, 1958, Ras Kimono rose to fame in 1989 with his album, ‘Under pressure’ which launched him to stardom.

It set the tone as he released more songs and started touring Africa, Europe and the U.S. He also won several awards, including the Nigerian Music Awards, and Fame Music Awards.

The reggae star, who was known for hit songs like ‘We No Want’ and ‘“Rum-Bar Stylée” had reportedly concluded plans to travel to the United States.

Sadly, he was rushed to a hospital in Lagos where he passed on.

Born in Delta State, he celebrated his 60th birthday amidst fanfare in Lagos in May.

In October 2017, he dropped a new single after many years of hiatus from the music scene.

