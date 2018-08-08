Entertainment

Regina Daniels Celebrates 1.9million Followers On Instagram (photos)

Regina Daniels, 17, is the most followed teenage actress on Instagram and she is set to consolidate her popularity with a new record.

She is undoubtedly the hottest young actress in the industry. yesterday the stunning actress hit 1.9million followers on her instagram and she has hinted her fans will enjoy giveaways to celebrate her milestone followers.

She shared photos of herself and captioned it, “Hello 1.9 fam… i just wanna tell y’all how much i love you. My giveaway coming soon”

See more photos:

Regina Daniels who is the fifth child of her family of six. Her mum, Rita Daniels is also an actress and is also the Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria in Delta State.


