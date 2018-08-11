Resign or be removed – Adams Oshiomhole tells Senate President Bukola Saraki

Adams Oshiomhole, The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Senate President Bukola Saraki of not acting in the interest of Nigeria.

He made this call on Friday during a press conference held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. He also reiterated the APC’s call that Mr Saraki should resign or be removed from office.

“Lastly, in support of my ‘thesis’ that the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has never acted in the Nigeria National interest in view. My parlance submission is the way in which he adjourned the Senate about two weeks ago.

“The Senate calender is not a secret to the presiding officer of the Senate. The Senate calender that was known was that the Senate was going to be adjourned by Thursday. By Tuesday morning, or Monday night, Senator Saraki used his guest house, write out the name of senators in provisions, straight for signatories for Senators to decamp to the PDP from the APC.”

Mr Oshiomole, whose party has expressed contradictory stance on last week’s siege by security officials on the National Assembly, also opposed the stance of Mr Saraki on the matter.

Mr Saraki, who recently defected from the APC to the PDP, said the siege was to forcibly carry out his illegal removal.

“How can a presiding officer arrive at such a conclusion that there was a plan to carry out illegal impeachment. Until an action takes place, how can you determine the status?” Mr Oshiomhole said.

“But it is lawful to impeach anyone including the President of the Senate, including the deputy president of the Senate, if the number required to do so is present, so he cannot preempt, as they say, you don’t have to be a pathological liar before you understand this generally. Once you start with one lie, you will need serious of lies to support that one lie.

“In any case, Saraki is not going to be the first senate president to be impeached and I doubt if he is going to be the last but definitely he will be impeached according to law and to democratic norms. The only way Saraki can avoid impeachment is for him to do what is honourable which again leads to the issue of character.”

– Premiumtimes