Revenge Well Served; Bayer Munich Players Celebrate After Winning DFL Super Cup

Bayern Munich starts the new season under the leadership of a new coach and got off to a winning note as they won their first silverware of the season in emphatic fashion by dispelling frankfurt 5 goals to nil.

The players have been in celebration mood as they also took to social media to show their happiness.
Recall that Frankfurt also thrashed them by 3 goals to 1 in the DFB Pkoal cup final last season.

Their rections;

