Revenge Well Served; Bayer Munich Players Celebrate After Winning DFL Super Cup

Bayern Munich starts the new season under the leadership of a new coach and got off to a winning note as they won their first silverware of the season in emphatic fashion by dispelling frankfurt 5 goals to nil.
The players have been in celebration mood as they also took to social media to show their happiness.
Recall that Frankfurt also thrashed them by 3 goals to 1 in the DFB Pkoal cup final last season.
Their rections;
One more for the collection, guys 🤟🏾📸🏆#MiaSanMia !!! @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/BnJpqmhzh8
— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) August 12, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
First title of the season – and we‘re only getting started 🏆💪🏼🔥 #fr7👑 #miasanmia @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/bxdpbuLo9t
— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) August 12, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
First 🏆 of the season 🙌🏽 #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/LBNQi7Hd1n
— Javi Martínez (@Javi8martinez) August 12, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Supercup winners 🙌🏽 Congrats boys! 🎉 @FCBayern #FCBSGE
— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) August 12, 2018