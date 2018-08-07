Rich man shows up for a date in a truck, lady turns him down

A rich man identified as Karabo John Moa, has taken to Facebook to narrate how a lady turned him down for showing up for dates in his truck rather than his expensive fleet of luxurious cars.

According to him, it has happened on three different occasions and it is just to show the materialistic nature of most women who will prefer you present yourself as a classic well-to-do individual.

He wrote:

Just Got Back From the Shortest Date I’ve Ever Been On

These Materialistic Ladies

They see you in a Merc

1st Date,I Go Pick Her up in one of My Bakkies instead of my Merc

I’ve Done it 3 Times now and all 3 times,Soon as I pull up at the gate,They Turn Around and Walk Away.

She Says to me “You Don’t Take me Seriously ne ” The Security Guard at her Complex Gate and I had a Good Laugh …

All Three Occasions I probably would’ve paid the Bill,So I actually Saved money

I Ain’t Saying She a Gold Digger but she ain’t messing with no Broke Niggas

#StayWoke#TheyWillDribbleYou