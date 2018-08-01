Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Rihanna says ‘Most people are dating the idea of what their partner could become’

Rihanna says people in relationships have to be content with their partners the way they are.

She said most people are interested in the idea of what their partners could become, and not in the present state they met them.

Rihanna dished out some dating tips in an interview with British Vogue. “I get a lot of boy-advice questions,” Rihanna said in the new issue of the fashion magazine.

She went on to explain how people eventually get “mad disappointed” when reality fails to match up to their expectation.

“I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed,”

“A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as.”

