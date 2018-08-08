News, Uncategorized

Rivers government opens endowment fund for children of hero Joseph Blankson


The Rivers State government has opened an education endowment fund for the children of late Joseph Blankson, the 36-year-old man who died on July 28th while trying to rescue 14 persons in a boat mishap.

Blankson had rescued 13 out of the fourteen persons in the boat mishap but died while trying to rescue the 14th person.

The State Governor, Nyesom Wike, announced the eendowment fund while receiving the family of the late hero at the Government House.

Governor Wike who condoled with the bereaved family also gave immediate employment to the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Mercy Blankson, a graduate of microbiology and advised her to put the money in a scheme that will best benefit the children and guarantee their future.

The governor further directed the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Hon. Tony Philmoore, PhD, to collect Mercy Blankson’s credentials to perfect the employment offered to her by the government.

Governor Wike also donated to the burial of late Joseph Blankson.


