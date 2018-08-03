Rivers Government Reacts To The Death Of Man Who Died After Rescuing 13 People In Boat Accident

Joseph Blankson sacrificed his life to save others

Rivers State Government has condoled with the family of late Mr Joseph Blankson who drowned recently after saving the lives of 13 persons who faced death following a boat mishap in Bakana in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Barr Emma Okah regretted the incident, noting that he did not live to celebrate the humanity in him and the enormous sacrifices he made to save several lives of persons who were not even related to him.

“In a nation in search of heroes, Mr Blankson’s exemplary feat is a huge lesson for the living especially because the worth of any life is measured by deeds and not by how long” Okah said, noting that the state is very proud of the love he showed to mankind and the calamity he saved by giving up his precious life.

At a time of grief like this, it is important to emphasise that those who control means of human transportation should be more careful and vigilant and obey established safety standards because any life lost cannot be retrieved.

We pray God to accept his soul in peace and grant strength and eternal grace to those he left behind to mourn him with fortitude.

Emma Okah

Hon Commissioner for Information and Communications

03/08/18

