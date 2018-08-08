Rivers State govt opens endowment fund for Joe Blankson’s children

The Rivers State government has opened an educational endowment fund for the children of late Joseph Blankson. Mr Blankson died while rescuing 13 people who were drowning.

The man who has been dubbed a hero after he single-handedly rescued 13 people, who were drowning after their boat containing 24 people had capsized.

According to the governor, Nyesom Wike, the education endowment fund is to take care of the education of the children of the late hero. His widow, Mercy, a graduate of Microbiology was also offered immediate employment by the governor.

The governor, who also contributed to the funeral of the hero, asked that his wife put the money in a scheme that would benefit her children and secure their future.