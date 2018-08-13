Football, Trending

Ronaldo and Dybala Ready For New Season

The Italian giant Juventus are tuning up for the coming campaign in style as they recently announced some high profile signing like Emre Can, Joao Cancelo, Leonardo, Spinazzola and Ronaldo to their team.

They kick start the campaign away to chievo on saturday 18th of August in a tricky fixture as chievo are known for their defensive discipline and have given Juventus problems in the past.

With the present depth in Juventus squard, they are expected to come out tops barring any late injury crisis.

Even the Head coach(Massimiliano Alegri) said the team has improved and he wants to win everything with the squard.


