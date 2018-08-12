Sports, Trending

Ronaldo In Intensive Care After Being Rushed To Hospital

Retired footballer Ronaldo is reportedly in intensive care in an Ibiza hospital after coming down with pneumonia. The 41-year-old Brazilian is said to have been diagnosed with the illness after being rushed to Can Misses Hospital on the island on Friday evening.

Respected island daily Diario de Ibiza said he had asked for a transfer to a private hospital called Clinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario just before midnight the same day.

It quoted hospital sources as saying he was still in intensive care but he was making good progress.

READ  Female Suicide Bombers Now Carry Babies To Avoid Detection - DHQ

Staff at Can Misses Hospital said they were unable to give out any information for “data protection reasons.”

No-one at the private hospital Ronaldo is currently said to be a patient at could be contacted early this afternoon for comment.


You may also like

Outrage Sparked Over Heartbreaking Pictures Of A Brutalised Woman

Watch Iniesta’s Outrageous First Goal for Japan Club

If Buhari puts this much effort of impeaching Saraki into governing, Nigeria would have been better – Ben Bruce

WATCH: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Join Neymar, Ronaldinho, Others In Nike’s New Advert

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th August

Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up While Trying To Attack A Church

Man Kills 8 Of His Relatives With AK-47 Over Stolen Turkeys

Fake Medical Doctor Arrested For Leaking Lady’s HIV Report

How Otedola met Megabyte before awarding him scholarship – Manager

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *