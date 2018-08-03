Saraki Can Retain Leadership Of Senate Without APC – Lawyer

Senate President Bukola Saraki

Barr. Monday Ubani, a Human rights lawyer and second Vice President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), has said that Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, still has the chance to retain his position.

According to The Independent, he said this is possible as long as his new party has the majority of members in the house.

Ubani said that as long as the Senate has majority of members on his side he would retain his position.

He also added that it would be possible considering the fact that he has friends across parties.

“He has defected before from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Party (APC). The only difference now is that he is the Senate President and what it also means is that for him to retain that position as the Senate president, where he has moved to must have a majority in the house.





“If he is in PDP and the party where has moved to has minority he would find it difficult to retain his position but where PDP has a majority it will be difficult to remove him because for you to remove him, you must have two – thirds of the majority.

“It is most likely he gets it because he has friends all over. PDP is almost at par in number now with APC. We will have a clearer picture when the house resumes. I cannot see APC mustering enough number to impeach him the way it stands now,” he stated.

He reiterated the importance of rule of law in Nigeria’s politics.

He made specific reference to impunity being perpetrated by some lawmakers across the country.

“I am surprised that we have some lawmakers who go about the way of impeachment in the wrong way. My opinion is that our laws must be obeyed.

“They should know the proper way to go about impeachment process. The provisions and processes of impeachment are there in the Constitution.

“We need to educate our lawmakers to study the section of the Constitution that deals with impeachment. The moment you do not take any of the steps it becomes void,” he said.

Ubani said it was appalling to see our lawmakers using impeachment as a tool to fight political opponents.

He pointed out that it would make it look like something that was childish. Impeachment should not be viewed with levity.

