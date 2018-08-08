Saraki Finally Gives Condition On Resigning As Senate President

Senate President Bukola Saraki says he is not desperate to stay in office. However, a condition has to be met: his removal must be by two-thirds majority of the upper chamber.

Saraki said this on Wednesday while addressing a ‘World press Conference’ on Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Senate President defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, sparking calls for his resignation/impeachment by the ruling party.

“The day two-thirds of our members no longer have confidence in us, we will leave this place,” Saraki said as he wound up his speech.