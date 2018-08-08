News, Uncategorized, Viral

Saraki Finally Gives Condition On Resigning As Senate President

Senate President Bukola Saraki says he is not desperate to stay in office. However, a condition has to be met: his removal must be by two-thirds majority of the upper chamber.

Saraki said this on Wednesday while addressing a ‘World press Conference’ on Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Senate President defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, sparking calls for his resignation/impeachment by the ruling party.

READ  Police discover two boys who absconded from Abuja in Lagos

“The day two-thirds of our members no longer have confidence in us, we will leave this place,” Saraki said as he wound up his speech.


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING: Senator Godswill Akpabio formally defects from PDP to APC

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Tiwa Savage ft. Duncan Mighty – Lova Lova

New Video: Falz – Le Vrai Bahd Guy (Dir. Mex Films)

‘Johnny Bravo’ – Tiwa Savage gushes over her ex-husband Teebillz as he hits the gym

New Music: Speed Darlington – Cash & Carry

“I’m not preaching friendship” – Alex addresses other BBN ex-housemates

I’m not keen on going international, I only do it for the culture – Davido

Koker quietly part ways with MI’s Chocolate City

‘Dancing’ Senator Adeleke fit to contest election, court rules

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *