Local News

Saraki Has Returned To His Vomit – Buhari’s Aides, Lauretta Onochie, Festus Keyamo React To Defection

 

Lauretta and Festus

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to the defection of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressive Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In her reaction, Onochie took to her Twitter page and wrote: “BREAKING NEWS. Dr. Bukola Saraki returns to his vomit. He defects to PDP. Kwara State Governor Fatai follows suit.”

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the campaign organization for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, also reacted to Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He took to his Twitter page and wrote: “The real joke is not on those politicians who vomit at will and shamelessly return to lick their vomits. It’s on those Nigs who hail & follow them back to their vomits thinking it’s all about national interest. Any sane Party should be relieved to see the back of such characters.”

 

He added; “The choice before Nigs in 2019 has NEVER been this clearer: it is a choice between those who have returned to their vomits & are trying to package and sell it as porridge to Nigerians and those who have NEVER engaged in such disgusting enterprise of returning to lick their vomits.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

READ  Checkout Beautiful Photos From Emmanuel Emenike's Wedding To Ex-Beauty Queen Bride

Tags

You may also like

Bayelsa To Pay Pregnant Women Living In The State N3,000 Monthly Allowance

Akwa Ibom Judge Escapes Death After Being Attacked For Sentencing Kidnappers To Death

President Buhari Elected New ECOWAS Chairman

Sweet Woman: Actress Halima Abubakar Looks Radiant In New Photos

15-Year-old Girl Electrocuted While Bailing Water Out Of Their Flooded Home In Delta

What Saraki’s Defection Means To APC – Sagay

How Buhari Administration Should Treat APC Defectors – Senator Shehu Sani

Details Of Nigeria, China New Agreement Revealed

Defection: APC Queries Senate President Saraki Over Breach Of Article 21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *