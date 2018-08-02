Saraki Has Returned To His Vomit – Buhari’s Aides, Lauretta Onochie, Festus Keyamo React To Defection

Lauretta and Festus
In her reaction, Onochie took to her Twitter page and wrote: “BREAKING NEWS. Dr. Bukola Saraki returns to his vomit. He defects to PDP. Kwara State Governor Fatai follows suit.”
He took to his Twitter page and wrote: “The real joke is not on those politicians who vomit at will and shamelessly return to lick their vomits. It’s on those Nigs who hail & follow them back to their vomits thinking it’s all about national interest. Any sane Party should be relieved to see the back of such characters.”
He added; “The choice before Nigs in 2019 has NEVER been this clearer: it is a choice between those who have returned to their vomits & are trying to package and sell it as porridge to Nigerians and those who have NEVER engaged in such disgusting enterprise of returning to lick their vomits.”
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria