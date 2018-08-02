Saraki Has Returned To His Vomit – Buhari’s Aides, Lauretta Onochie, Festus Keyamo React To Defection

Lauretta and Festus

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to the defection of the Senate President , Dr. Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressive Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In her reaction, Onochie took to her Twitter page and wrote: “BREAKING NEWS. Dr. Bukola Saraki returns to his vomit. He defects to PDP. Kwara State Governor Fatai follows suit.”

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the campaign organization for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, also reacted to Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He took to his Twitter page and wrote: “The real joke is not on those politicians who vomit at will and shamelessly return to lick their vomits. It’s on those Nigs who hail & follow them back to their vomits thinking it’s all about national interest. Any sane Party should be relieved to see the back of such characters.”

He added; “The choice before Nigs in 2019 has NEVER been this clearer: it is a choice between those who have returned to their vomits & are trying to package and sell it as porridge to Nigerians and those who have NEVER engaged in such disgusting enterprise of returning to lick their vomits.”

